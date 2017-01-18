Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

ExxonMobil signs $6.6bn deal to double Permian Basin assets in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 January 2017

Exxon Mobil has agreed to acquire companies owned by the Bass family of Fort Worth, Texas, US for $5.6bn in stock and up to $1bn in additional payments, in a bid to boost its onshore oil production in the Permian Basin.

The acquisition is part of the company’s efforts to double its Permian Basin resource in Texas and New Mexico, to 6 billion barrels.

As part of the deal, Exxon Mobil will acquire the companies, which include the operating entity BOPCO.

The companies considered for acquisition hold about 275,000 acres of leasehold, and production capacity of more than 18,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day, Exxon Mobil said.

Exxon Mobil expects the acquisition to add 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (Bboe) in New Mexico’s highly-prolific, oil prone section of the Permian Basin,

ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Darren Woods said: “This investment gives us an exceptional Delaware Basin position in a proven multi-stacked play that can generate attractive returns in a low-price environment.

“The highly-contiguous position will provide significant cost advantages in developing 3.4 billion barrels of resource, of which 75% is liquids.

“By utilizing ExxonMobil’s technological strength coupled with its unconventional development capabilities we can drill the longest lateral wells in the Permian Basin, reducing development costs and increasing reserve capture.”

In Permian Basin, Exxon Mobil currently has production capacity of approximately 140,000 net oil-equivalent barrels per day.

Woods said that said the high-quality properties are a major addition to the company's unconventional liquids portfolio managed by its subsidiary, XTO Energy.

Image: Exxon Mobil intends to boost its onshore oil production in the Permian Basin, Texas, US. Photo: courtesy of suwatpo/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.