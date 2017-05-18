FairfieldNodal, Schlumberger to conduct 3D survey in Southern Delaware Basin

FairfieldNodal and Schlumberger have partnered to carry out 3D survey in West Texas' Southern Delaware Basin, which is famous for holding large oil fields.

As part of a strategic multiclient joint venture, an area of mutual interest encompassing 1,100 sq miles of the Delaware basin will be surveyed this year.

Under the first phase of Coyanosa Survey, the 3D seismic data will be collected from around 306 square miles in Ward, Reeves and Pecos Counties.

The gathered 3D data will be incorporated with existing FairfieldNodal and WesternGeco 3D data to provide customers with data coverage in the southern Delaware Basin, under non-exclusive licenses.

Permitting, which is being carried out by International Technologies Management (ITM), is ongoing and field operations will start soon.

FairfieldNodal has commenced designing and testing field-acquisition parameter, while WesternGeco will provide the processing capacity for the project.

Dawson Geophysical will manage field acquisition operations, while TRNCO Petroleum will offer project management services.

FairfieldNodal and WesternGeco will jointly license the data for the customers.

Schlumberger, WesternGeco president Maurice Nessim said: “Under the present oil and gas market conditions, collaborations allow us to quickly and economically provide our customers not only high-end imaging solutions, but also an in-depth knowledge of the multiple reservoirs and drilling hazards that exist in the area.”

FairfieldNodal CEO Charles (Chuck) Davison said: “WesternGeco will be a valuable partner in the success of this project, and we are excited to work with them to offer our clients a high-quality, turnkey product.”

FairfieldNodal, which provides seismic nodal technology, designs and produces cable-free ZLand and ZMarine systems. It also provides expert marine acquisition and data processing services

Schlumberger offers technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry.