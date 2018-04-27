Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

FAR to deploy Stena Drillmax for Samo prospect drilling offshore Gambia

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 April 2018

Australian oil and gas explorer FAR has selected Stena Drilling's drillship, Stena DrillMAX, for the drilling of the Samo prospect offshore Gambia.

The drilling program is scheduled to begin in late 2018 and is expected to take anywhere between 40 and 120 days for its completion. It will involve drilling of the Samo-1 exploration well whose primary target is estimated by FAR to contain a best estimate prospective resource of 825 mmbbls of oil.

The Stena DrillMAX is said to be a dynamically positioned, deep water drill ship that can operate in harsh environment and has vast experience in international and regional West African waters. This DP class 3 drillship has the capability of drilling in water depths of up to 10,700m.

FAR managing director Cath Norman said: "We are delighted to make this announcement as the Stena DrillMAX was our rig of choice given it completed a highly successful, efficient and under budget drilling campaign for our Senegal joint venture in 2017.”

The Samo-1 well is set to become the first offshore well to be drilled in Gambian waters for 40 years, as per FAR.

The Australian oil and gas firm said that the Samo prospect has two target intervals, and has several similarities with the giant SNE oil field.

FAR said that the Samo prospect is very highly rated and has an estimated chance of success (CoS) of 55% in one or both targets, as endorsed by RISC.

The company, in a statement, said: “It is rare to have an exploration prospect with such a high CoS but this reflects the adjacent discovery at SNE and the confidence FAR Limited has developed in exploring in the play fairway which is yet to experience a dry well.”

The Samo prospect is contained in the Gambia Block A2 where FAR is the operator through its subsidiary FAR Gambia with a stake of 80% and is partnered by Erin Energy, which holds the remaining stake. Both FAR and Erin Energy are partners with similar stakes in another offshore Gambian block – Block A5.

Image: The Stena DrillMAX drillship owned by Stena Drilling. Photo: courtesy of Stena Drilling Limited.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.