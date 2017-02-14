Foothills reports drilling results for Labokay well in Louisiana
Foothills Exploration, an independent oil and gas exploration company, has announced that it has reached total depth in its Labokay Prospect well located in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.
The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 8,795 feet where hydrocarbons shows were present, but not in commercial quantities to warrant completion. The well will be plugged and abandoned as required.
The Company estimates well costs for the Labokay at ~$1.1 MM including plugging and abandonment liability.
“After encountering hydrocarbon pay in non-commercial quantities, we have decided to plug and abandon the Labokay well,” stated B.P. Allaire, CEO of Foothills Exploration.
“We are disappointed by these results, but will continue to focus on low cost high impact opportunities in the Gulf Coast region and also continue to evaluate prospective acquisitions of producing properties with upside development potential in the Rockies.”
Source: Company Press Release
