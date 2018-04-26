Freedom Oil and Gas to begin four-well drilling program in Eagle Ford Shale

Freedom Oil and Gas is set to begin drilling of its four-well program on the Hovencamp drill site in the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas and has awarded a contract with Schlumberger for well completion services.

The four horizontal wells were drilled from a single pad to a depth of approximately 6,500 feet targeting the Lower Eagle Ford Shale formation and have average horizontal lateral lengths of approximately 7,500 feet.

Freedom has a 100-percent working interest in these four wells located in Dimmit County, Texas.

Freedom anticipates having completion equipment in place to begin hydraulic fracture stimulation on the four wells in early May, with production flow-back to commence by early June.

The wells are expected to be hydraulically fractured approximately every 20 feet, compared to every 40 feet for the Company's previous two wells, with a total of approximately 30 stages planned for each well.

Approximately 2,000 pounds of proppant are expected to be pumped for every lateral foot of wellbore, resulting in approximately 15 million total pounds of proppant per well being used to stimulate the Eagle Ford shale formation.

Freedom chairman and CEO J. Michael Yeager said: "We are pleased with the drilling results of these four new wells, with the lateral sections drilled precisely within our target zones.

"Considering Schlumberger's superb performance completing our first two wells last year, we are confident that we can again achieve excellent results with these more aggressive fracturing designs.

“Based on the success offset operators are experiencing with a more dense fracturing design, we believe these next four wells could outperform the solid results we achieved in our prior two wells."

Source: Company Press Release.