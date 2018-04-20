Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Frontera completes drilling of second well at Taribani oil field in Georgia

Published 20 April 2018

Frontera Resources has completed drilling operations at the Dino-2 well, the second well of the three-well drilling campaign at the Taribani oil field in Block 12 license in Georgia.

As previously announced by the Company, the well has been sidetracked from existing wellbore and drilled to a vertical depth of 2700m into the Eldari formation.

Drilling and wireline logging data confirmed the presence of 78.8 m of combined pay interval of target Zones 9, 14 and 15.

Cement bond logging indicated a consistent bond across all zones of interest which allows for effective containment of the fracturing stimulation.  The current bottom hole pressures at Dino-2 are calculated between 6,800 and 7,200 psi.

The Company confirms that it has observed a number of oil and gas shows during drilling operations.

Drilling highlights include the following:

  • Formation gas flow, mud weight reduction and oil at surface while drilling through 2445-2460m (Zone 12)
  • Formation gas flow and oil over shakers while drilling through 2520-2540m (Zone 13)
  • Increased connection gas and formation gas recorded during drilling past 2570-2600m (Zone 14)
  • Elevated background and connection gas during Zone 15 drilling operations
  • After setting casing and prior to pumping cement, circulation from the bottom of the well caused oil flows at surface and increased gas presence in the drilling mud resulting in a mud weight reduction from 1.88 SG to 1.20 SG.

Rig down started immediately and the drilling rig will be moved to the T-39 well location for commencing the well sidetracking/drilling operations.

Once drilling rig is released from the Dino-2 well location, wireline and pressure pumping equipment will be mobilised to the site for perforation and mechanical stimulation of the target zones with further well testing.

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.