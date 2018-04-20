Frontera completes drilling of second well at Taribani oil field in Georgia

Frontera Resources has completed drilling operations at the Dino-2 well, the second well of the three-well drilling campaign at the Taribani oil field in Block 12 license in Georgia.

As previously announced by the Company, the well has been sidetracked from existing wellbore and drilled to a vertical depth of 2700m into the Eldari formation.

Drilling and wireline logging data confirmed the presence of 78.8 m of combined pay interval of target Zones 9, 14 and 15.

Cement bond logging indicated a consistent bond across all zones of interest which allows for effective containment of the fracturing stimulation. The current bottom hole pressures at Dino-2 are calculated between 6,800 and 7,200 psi.

The Company confirms that it has observed a number of oil and gas shows during drilling operations.

Drilling highlights include the following:

Formation gas flow, mud weight reduction and oil at surface while drilling through 2445-2460m (Zone 12)

Formation gas flow and oil over shakers while drilling through 2520-2540m (Zone 13)

Increased connection gas and formation gas recorded during drilling past 2570-2600m (Zone 14)

Elevated background and connection gas during Zone 15 drilling operations

After setting casing and prior to pumping cement, circulation from the bottom of the well caused oil flows at surface and increased gas presence in the drilling mud resulting in a mud weight reduction from 1.88 SG to 1.20 SG.

Rig down started immediately and the drilling rig will be moved to the T-39 well location for commencing the well sidetracking/drilling operations.

Once drilling rig is released from the Dino-2 well location, wireline and pressure pumping equipment will be mobilised to the site for perforation and mechanical stimulation of the target zones with further well testing.

Source: Company Press Release