Inpex awards subsea inspection contract to Fugro in Australia

Fugro has been awarded a contract from INPEX Operations Australia Pto provide subsea services for the Ichthys facilities in the Timor Sea, located approximately 220km from the coast of Western Australia.

The five year contract encompasses field operations support, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services and will run for five years, with options to extend. Fugro will provide all services through its office in Perth. The work will be performed under Fugro's QHSE system, which is in accordance with industry leading QHSE and operational standards.

Mark Heine, Divisional Director Marine and member of the Board of Management: “We are pleased to have secured this long term contract, supporting vessel utilisation in the current challenging oil and gas market. This IRM contract fits well within our asset integrity business line, which centers around inspection and monitoring services, supporting optimal utilisation and longevity of our clients’ infrastructure.”

Source: Company Press Release