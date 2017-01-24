Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Gazprom Neft acquires exploration licence in Sea of Okhotsk

Published 24 January 2017

Gazprom Neft subsidiary Gazpromneft Sakhalin has acquired a licence for the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons at the Ayashsky block, located on the continental shelf of the Sea of Okhotsk.

The licence, awarded by the Federal Subsoil Resources Management Agency (Rosnedra), runs until 1 July 2039.

The Ayashsky block, located next to the developed fields of the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects in this already proven oil- and gas-bearing region, forms part of the Sakhalin-3 project. Recoverable reserves at this latest Gazprom Neft asset are estimated at more than 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe). Some 2,150 square metres of 3D seismic works having been previously undertaken at the Ayashsky block, Gazprom Neft Sakhalin has now completed analysis of geological and geophysical information allowing decisions to be made on the most promising structures of geological prospecting works.

Pursuant to the terms of its licence agreement, Gazprom Neft is now making preparations for the drilling of an initial prospecting and appraisal well at the Ayashsky formation, expected to start in summer 2017.

Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov commented: “Developing new projects on the Russian continental shelf means Gazprom Neft can optimise the experience gained in developing and operating the Prirazlomnoye field in the Pechora Sea, and the Novoportovskoye and Messohakhskoye fields in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. Using the most cutting-edge technologies and management systems, our company continues to expand the geographic extent of its activities. Safe and effective development in Russia’s most promising oil regions is an area of strategic focus in Gazprom Neft’s operations.”



Source: Company Press Release

