Gazprom set to start pilot work at Severo-Samburgskoye field in Yamal
Gazprom Neft subsidiary Gazpromneft-Yamal has announced plans to begin pilot operations at the Severo-Samburgskoye field, located in the Purovsky district in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in 2017.
Geological modelling of the field indicates oil reserves in the order of 72 million tonnes.
The Severo-Sambrugsky licence block is located 100 kilometres north of Novy Urengoy. The licence for hydrocarbon exploration and production at the Severo-Samburgskoye field will be transferred to Gazprom Neft from Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy in 2017.
Once the licence transfer is complete Gazpromneft-Yamal plans to undertake retesting of two oil wells at the Severo-Samburgskoye field, as well as to carry out 3D-seismic works in order to fine-tune data on the geological construction of the field.
Source: Company Press Release
