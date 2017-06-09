Gazprom Neft receives subsoil licence for Parabelsky block in Tomsk Oblast in Russia

Russian oil producer Gazprom’s subsidiary Gazprom Neft has acquired a subsoil usage licence for the Parabelsky block located in Tomsk Oblast in Russia.

The licence was awarded by Subsoil Usage Department for the Central Siberian Okrug and it is for geological prospecting at the block. The block has a total area of 3247.3 km2.

Prepared oil reserves at the licenced block, which covers two areas of the Tomsk Oblast including the Parabelsky and Kargasoksky districts are estimated to contain about 1.2 million tonnes.

Preliminary data, based on previously investigated neighbouring areas, obtained for the block indicates that the oil-bearing strata at the Parabelsky block could be located in Cretaceous, Jurassic and Paleozoic deposits.

Gazprom Neft Geological Exploration and Resource Base Development head Alexei Vashkevich said: “Gazprom Neft continues to develop its resource base in those areas in which it has, traditionally, been active.

“Acquiring new licenses presents the company with technological challenges — which we are completely ready to address. We are, already, using cutting-edge technologies in geological prospecting, recruiting specialists able to work on new projects.”

Recently, the company entered into a partnership with Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) to promote the development of promising projects and new opportunities in oil and gas.

The parties plan to work together on investigating applications for cognitive technologies in prospecting for and developing oil and gas fields, especially in drilling and well finishing.

Presently, the company operates 12 fields located in the Tomsk Oblast’s Parabelsky and Kargasoksky districts along with the Tarsky district in the Omsk Oblast.

The company activities are focused on the Shinginsky, Yuzhno-Shinginsky, Vostochno-Myginsky, Urmansky, Archinsky, Yuzhno-Tabagansky, Smolyany, Kulginsky, Solonovsky, Zapadno-Luginetsky, Nizhneluginetsky fields, and the south—west section of the Krapivinsky field.

Image: Gazprom Neft receives licence for subsoil usage in Tomsk Oblast in Russia. Photo: Courtesy of Gazprom Neft PJSC.