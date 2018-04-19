Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
GeoPark extends Tigana oil field in Colombia

Published 19 April 2018

GeoPark has announced the successful testing of the Tigana Norte 9 appraisal well in the Tigana oil field in the Llanos 34 block in Colombia.

GeoPark drilled and completed the Tigana Norte 9 well to a total depth of 11,581 feet.

A production test conducted with an electric submersible pump in the Guadalupe formation resulted in a production rate of approximately 1,150 bopd of 13.9 degrees API, with approximately 1% water cut, through a choke of 80/64 inches and wellhead pressure of 120 pounds per square inch.

Additional production history is required to determine stabilized flow rates of the well. Surface facilities are in place and the well is already in production.

The Tigana Norte 9 well was drilled outside the 3P reserve outline defined in the 2017 DeGolyer and MacNaughton reserve certification and did not encounter an oil-water contact.

The well extends and broadens the Tigana oil field towards the northeastern limits of the Llanos 34 block.

Source: Company Press Release

