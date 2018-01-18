Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

GeoPark makes new gas play discovery in Chile’s Fell block

EBR Staff Writer Published 18 January 2018

GeoPark has made a new gas play discovery in the onshore Fell block in southern Chile following the drilling and testing of the Uaken 1 exploration well.

The Latin American oil and gas explorer, which holds 100% interest in the block, drilled and completed the exploration well to a total depth of 3,658ft.

GeoPark said that it had carried out a production test through different chokes in El Salto formation which yielded an average production rate of 0.8 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, which is equivalent of 125boepd. The company revealed that the wellhead pressure was 158 pounds per square inch.

GeoPark is looking to get more production history to determine stabilized flow rates of the well. The company said that surface facilities are ready with production already taking place from the well.

GeoPark, in a statement, said: “The Uaken gas field discovery in the shallow El Salto formation provides additional low-cost production and creates a new gas play across the Fell block that can be tested in identified leads and prospects.”

The company further revealed that there are several wells in already discovered oil and gas fields contained in the Fell block that can be re-entered to test the formation.

The Fell block, which spans 367,800 acres, is located in the Magallanes Basin, in the district of San Gregorio.

GeoPark had committed to a long-term contract to sell gas to a large methanol plant owned by Methanex. The methanol facility is located about 100km from the Fell block, which is connected by a pipeline, stated the Chile-based oil and gas explorer.

Founded in 2002, GeoPark, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, operates in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru apart from Chile. The company is supported by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, which is one of its long-term shareholder and lender.

GeoPark also has a strategic partnership with LG to create a portfolio of upstream oil and gas assets in Latin America.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.