Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Hess to invest $2.1bn in oil exploration and production activities in 2018

EBR Staff Writer Published 01 February 2018

Hess has announced its plan to invest $2.1bn in exploration activities this year, with a major focus on Bakken and Guyana.

The firm intends to allocate increased budget to continue exploration and development activities offshore Guyana and for the Bakken Shale in North Dakota.

Hess CEO John said: “We are allocating approximately two thirds of our 2018 budget to our transformative investment opportunity in Guyana that continues to get bigger and better and to our low cost position in the core of the Bakken, which together are expected to drive industry leading returns for Hess shareholders for many years to come

Of the total allocated budget, the firm plans to invest $1.1bn for production, $555m for offshore developments and $375m for exploration and appraisal activities.

In the Bakken Shale, Hess plans to allocate $900m to increase the rig count from four to six by the end of 2018 as well as to drill approximately 120 new wells and to bring about 95 new wells online.

The firm said it would spend $175m for its activities in North Malay basin proeject and the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area in the Gulf of Thailand.

Hess also seeks to invest to complete five previously drilled wells in the Utica Shale in Ohio.  

In Guyana, the firm plans to allocate $250m budget for Liza Phase 1 development project and $65m for front end engineering and design work for future development phases and capitalized interest in Guyana.

The company also plans to invest $240m for continued development of the Stampede Field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Hess holds 25% stake and is operator of the field, which is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2018.

In 2017, Hess divested its subsidiary Hess Norge, which owns stakes in the Valhall and Hod fields in Norway, to Aker BP in a bid to focus on higher return assets while selling more mature, higher cost assets.

Image: Hess intends to invest $375m for exploration and appraisal activities. Photo: courtesy of suwatpo/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.