Hurricane Energy spuds Halifax 205/23-A well in West of Shetland

Hurricane Energy, the UK based oil and gas company, announced the spudding of well 205/23-A (Halifax Well) in the Rona Ridge Area in the West of Shetland region of the North Sea.

The recently drilled Lancaster Pilot well (205/21a-7) encountered a minimum oil down to (ODT) of 1,620m TVDSS, indicating that the Lancaster oil accumulation is likely to extend beyond the Lancaster licence boundary. The recently awarded P2308 licence ("Halifax") is contiguous to, and extends north east from, Hurricane's existing Lancaster licence. The Company believes that if mobile oil can be demonstrated outside of local structural closure by the Halifax Well, then the Lancaster field could extend further north east along the Rona Ridge.



A previous well (205/23-2) drilled on the Halifax structure encountered oil and gas shows in sandstones immediately above the basement. In addition, Hurricane's analysis of basement cuttings from the 205/23-2 well indicates the presence of oil thus mitigating the oil charge risk to Halifax. Seismic interpretation indicates the presence of a well-defined fault network within the fractured basement of the Halifax Prospect, analogous to that seen in Lancaster.



The Company plans to drill the Halifax Well below local structural closure and will then perform an open hole drill stem test ("DST"). In the event of a successful DST, it is envisaged that the well will be deepened to investigate the oil water contact.



Dr Robert Trice, Chief Executive of Hurricane, said:



"This has already been a hugely successful drilling campaign for Hurricane and the Halifax Well marks an exciting opportunity with which to close it. The prospect is also a logical conclusion to the drilling programme as, following the success of the Lancaster Pilot Well, we believe that the oil column extends beyond the Lancaster block boundary and potentially up to the Halifax Prospect.



We look forward to updating the market with initial well results towards the end of Q1 2017."



Source: Company Press Release