SNC-Lavalin and partners secure contract for Husky Energy's West White Rose Project

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 August 2017

SNC-Lavalin, Dragados Canada and Pennecon announced that their general partnership (GP) has secured a construction contract from Husky Energy for offshore project in Canada.

The GP has been contracted for Husky Energy’s West White Rose Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Under the deal, the GP will construct a concrete gravity structure (CGS) for a fixed drilling platform.

With an overall height of 145m and base diameter of 122m, the CGS will be constructed by using 76,000m3 of concrete. The construction will be carried out in a purpose built dry dock from 2017 to 2021.

Once operational, the CGS will support a topside module in the White Rose field, helping to drill and extract oil 350km away from the coast of Newfoundland in the Atlantic Ocean.

Under the GP, SNC-Lavalin and Dragados Canada each hold 40% stake, while local firm Pennecon owns the remaining 20% interest.

The GP will construct the CGS in Argentia, which is an industrial area on the southwest coast of the island of Newfoundland. Construction on the project is expected to complete in 2021.

SNC-Lavalin infrastructure president Ian Edwards said: “We are honoured to be part of such a significant project and are especially pleased to be using our infrastructure skills in the oil and gas industry.”

Dragados Canada president Diego Zumaquero said: “Dragados Canada is proud to collaborate with its partners and with Husky Energy in this innovative Project, providing our knowledge and skills in the technically complex field of large concrete structures, as well as engaging with Newfoundland and Labrador’s workers and suppliers.”

