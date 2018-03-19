Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

Inpex wins exploration rights for WA-533-P Block offshore Western Australia

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 March 2018

Japanese oil firm Inpex subsidiary Inpex Browse E&P has been awarded an exploration permit for Release Area WA-533-P (the Block) offshore Western Australia.

Inpex Browse will have a 100% stake in the awarded WA-533-P block where it will carry out exploration activities as an operator.

The firm has been awarded the exploration permit as part of the Australia's 2017 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release, which is said to be a key part of the Australian Government's effort to promote petroleum exploration in its offshore waters.

Covering a surface area of 12,402km2, the Block is located off the northern coast of Western Australia and in water depth ranging between approximately 50m and 600m.

The firm said in a statement: “The Block lies on an offshore extension of the onshore Canning Basin in Western Australia where promising oil and gas fields have been discovered and developed.

“The Block is therefore considered to be located in a highly promising exploration area where oil discoveries are expected.”

The latest exploration permit awards increases the total number of offshore exploration blocks held by Inpex Group to 22 in Australia.

Inpex said it will continue to seek business development opportunities in Australia and the Asia-Oceania region.

The Australia's 2017 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release comprises 21 areas located across eight sedimentary basins in Commonwealth waters offshore of Northern Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and the Ashmore and Cartier Islands.

Located in water depths of 25m to 4,200m, the areas vary in size from 161km2 to 2,465km² and are supported by pre-competitive geological and geophysical data and analysis undertaken by Geoscience Australia.  

In 2017, Inpex said it had bagged exploration permit for d WA-532-P block through its subsidiary Inpex Browse E&P during the Australia’s 2016 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release.

The block covers an area of 26,300km2 and is contained in water depth of around 60-250m.

