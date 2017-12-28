Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Italy’s Eni begins oil exploration in Alaska's Beaufort Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 December 2017

Italian oil producer Eni has began drilling for oil exploration in the US waters off the north coast of Alaska, following the spudding of a new well in the Beaufort Sea.

The spudding of the well follows the Bureau’s approval of Eni’s application for permit to drill, and a pre-drill inspection.

Eni will carry out the drilling on Spy Island, a man-made artificial island approximately three miles offshore of Oliktok Point, in State of Alaska waters.

The island and Oliktok point are already home to Eni production facilities comprising 18 producing wells, 13 injector wells and one disposal well. 

US Interior Land and Minerals Management Assistant Secretary Joe Balash said: “The Arctic is an important component of the Administration’s national energy strategy, and today’s news is great for America as the United States advances toward energy dominance.

“Interior is actively working with a number of Alaska Native partners, who rely on the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas for their subsistence way of life, to ensure a healthy environment for today and future generations.”

US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) director Scott Angelle said: "The Arctic offshore is an important part of the federal Outer Continental Shelf.”

Angelle further said that BSEE will be working with operators to promote safe and environmentally-sustainable operations.

BSEE Alaska region director Mark Fesmire said: “It’s critical that our BSEE inspection team were on-hand this month to witness equipment tests and verify all operations.

“As drilling operations continue, BSEE will provide oversight to ensure operations are being conducted in accordance with approved plans and permits.”

Image: Eni started new oil exploration in the Arctic federal waters. Photo: courtesy of Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.