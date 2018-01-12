Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Jacobs wins contract for Phase 2 of $16bn Khazzan gas project in Oman

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 January 2018

BP has awarded a contract to Jacobs Engineering Group to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the Phase 2 of the $16bn Khazzan Project in Oman.

Located about 350km southwest of Muscat in the South of Block 61 at the Ad Dhahirah Governorate of Oman, the Khazzan is said to be one of the biggest tight gas projects in the Middle East.

According to estimates, the field contains proven reserves of about 100 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and condensates as of 2012.

Under the three-year contract, Jacobs will be responsible for providing engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services in support of the project, including the ongoing expansion of the gas gathering system, wellsite facilities and export pipelines.

Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals president Vinayak Pai said: “We are committed to continuing our relationship with BP through the next development phase of this world-scale gas project.

“Upon completion of the project, this field has the potential to produce gas for Oman for decades to come and simultaneously sets the stage for knowledge transfer and Omanization.”

Jacobs earlier delivered EPCM services for the process and infrastructure work during the first phase of the greenfield project which commenced production in 2017.

The first phase of the project is expected to develop approximately seven trillion standard cubic feet of gas.

In total, the project will have plateau production capacity of one billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 25,000 barrels of gas condensate per day.

BP Oman with a stake of 60% is lead partner in the Khazzan project while the remaining 40% stake is held by Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production.

Image: The Khazzan gas project in Oman. Photo: courtesy of BP p.l.c.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.