Jacobs wins contract for Phase 2 of $16bn Khazzan gas project in Oman

BP has awarded a contract to Jacobs Engineering Group to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the Phase 2 of the $16bn Khazzan Project in Oman.

Located about 350km southwest of Muscat in the South of Block 61 at the Ad Dhahirah Governorate of Oman, the Khazzan is said to be one of the biggest tight gas projects in the Middle East.

According to estimates, the field contains proven reserves of about 100 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and condensates as of 2012.

Under the three-year contract, Jacobs will be responsible for providing engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services in support of the project, including the ongoing expansion of the gas gathering system, wellsite facilities and export pipelines.

Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals president Vinayak Pai said: “We are committed to continuing our relationship with BP through the next development phase of this world-scale gas project.

“Upon completion of the project, this field has the potential to produce gas for Oman for decades to come and simultaneously sets the stage for knowledge transfer and Omanization.”

Jacobs earlier delivered EPCM services for the process and infrastructure work during the first phase of the greenfield project which commenced production in 2017.

The first phase of the project is expected to develop approximately seven trillion standard cubic feet of gas.

In total, the project will have plateau production capacity of one billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 25,000 barrels of gas condensate per day.

BP Oman with a stake of 60% is lead partner in the Khazzan project while the remaining 40% stake is held by Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production.

Image: The Khazzan gas project in Oman. Photo: courtesy of BP p.l.c.