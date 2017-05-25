Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Jadestone Energy pulls out from Bone PSC, offshore Indonesia

Published 25 May 2017

Singapore-based oil and gas firm Jadestone Energy has withdrawn from Bone production sharing contract (PSC), offshore Indonesia.

The company said the withdrawal is in line with its new focus on increasing value through production and development instead of long dated, frontier exploration.

Jadestone Energy's subsidiary Mitra Energy (Indonesia Bone) operates Bone PSC with a 60% working interest. The remaining 40% interest is held by Azimuth Indonesia.

An agreement has been reached to transfer the 60% working interest and operatorship to Azimuth, subject to government approval.

Jadestone Energy executive chairman Paul Blakeley said: “This withdrawal is at no cost to the company as we continue to re-shape the portfolio.

"The new management team’s efforts to achieve a balanced portfolio of production and development assets with additional growth from low risk exploration has already shown substantial results in our first nine months.”

Jadestone recently acquired 50% interest in the producing Ogan Komering PSC in Indonesia and the company is now palnning to complete the purchase of interest in two appraised gas fields offshore Vietnam in the Nam Con Son basin and plans to bring them on-stream in late 2019.

The company is also planning to further develop its existing assets in Vietnam’s Malay Basin, the Nam Du and U Minh gas fields.

In last November, Jadestone Energy acquired 100% operating interest in the Stag oil field in Australia from Quadrant Energy and Santos.

The company also acquired 50% participating interest in the Ogan Komering PSC in Indonesia from Repsol. It is the first production for Jadestone in Southeast Asia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.