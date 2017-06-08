Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
James Fisher Subsea Excavation launches new innovative MultiROV system

Published 08 June 2017

Leading M/CFE excavation specialist James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has launched the innovative new MultiROV system to satisfy additional client requirements.

The MultiROV brings new levels of controllability and productivity for excavation requirements in the offshore oil & gas and renewable energy sectors. It reduces the services required from a vessel as it needs no stabilising tuggers or clump weights. On-board thrusters allow movement and heading control which increases the operational window and productivity.

The system’s configuration means it can also be deployed in water depths in excess of 3000m bringing the benefits of M/CFE to the deep-water market.

JFSE’s range of 30 equipment spreads features proven and established technologies alongside pioneering innovations to ensure clients receive a truly tailored solution to their subsea excavation requirements. The team is responsible for the successful completion of more than 450 projects.

Graham Murdoch, technical director at JFSE, said:

“This is an exciting advancement in excavation technology. The MultiROV will bring real benefits to our clients with a range of challenging requirements. Automated heading and positioning controls greatly increase both productivity and the operational working limits.”

The system as standard also has the data hosting ability to run a multitude of survey sensors meaning there are flexible options for the real-time data that can be captured during operation. Additional capabilities of the MultiROV allow for the deployment and use of multiple other subsea tooling including shear cutters and grabs.

The MultiROV has been developed with ROV specialist Aleron Subsea and is exclusive worldwide to JFSE.

Gary McConnell, business development manager at Aleron Subsea, said:

“We are extremely pleased to be involved in this development project with JFSE. Its market-leading excavation equipment married with our technically advanced ROV solutions have produced a bespoke system for challenging applications within the subsea excavation market.”

JFSE’s fleet of tools provides a non-contact form of excavation that eliminates the risks associated with other excavation methods, especially around complex subsea assets. Further enhancing their capabilities, the tools have the additional benefit of real-time sonar imaging which enables precision excavation in confined areas, as well as for all cable or pipeline trenching works with diameters from 1” to more than 60” scopes. The tools are used for applications including pipeline and cable trenching, deburial, rock dump dispersal and seabed clearance and preparations. The M/CFE spreads are ideal for moving materials such as sand, silt and mud, drill cuttings, clay and rock dump.

With strategic hubs in the UK, UAE, Singapore, Venezuela, USA, Brazil, China and Mexico, it is the only M/CFE company capable of working on multiple projects simultaneously and has equipment stationed on five continents. As part of the James Fisher group, JFSE has access to bases and sister company expertise in more than 40 countries worldwide.



Source: Company Press Release

