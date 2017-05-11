Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

KBR, IBM partner to develop digital solutions for hydrocarbons industry

Published 11 May 2017

KBR and IBM have signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of digital products and services to help oil and gas and petrochemical customers reduce costs and increase profit, reliability and safety.

Falling crude prices, volatile socio-economic and political environments and ever-increasing demands for sustainability and safety are disrupting the industry. Chemical and petroleum organizations require new levels of innovation and digital solutions to improve and enhance exploration and production, promote project capital and execution efficiency, and optimize operations, maintenance and safety.

“As chemical and petroleum companies strive to remain competitive, implementing a digital strategy will help optimize capital expenditures, reduce operating costs and help maximize the potential of the knowledge and skills of their people,” said Luq Niazi, IBM Global Managing Director, Chemical & Petroleum Industries.

“Working with KBR, we will deliver analytics and cognitive solutions that diagnose, compare and enhance the production and operational activities of chemicals and petroleum assets.”

The agreement joins KBR’s deep understanding of the hydrocarbons market (upstream, midstream and downstream) and large-scale capital projects, with IBM’s solutions including cloud computing, advanced analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and cognitive business solutions.

Customers’ historical and real time data along with KBR’s technical and engineering expertise coupled with IBM’s technology platform will support better decision-making and more effective monitoring and maintenance of operations.

This next generation of digital solutions will empower customers worldwide by helping them in lowering capex and opex costs, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing delivery schedules, boosting facility uptime and improving plant safety.

“We are proud to team with IBM to provide digital solutions that address the industry’s biggest challenges and needs, allowing us to add value for our customers,” said Graham Hill, KBR Executive Vice President, Global Business Development & Strategy. “This alliance combines the complementary skill-sets, know-how and intellectual properties of two leading hydrocarbons and technology companies.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Onshore
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.