Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

KBR joint venture wins two FEED contracts for Azeri Central East Project

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 January 2018

Azerbaijan International Oil Company has awarded two front-end engineering design (FEED) contracts to SOCAR-KBR (SKLLC) for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.

SOCAR-KBR is a joint venture of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and US KBR Engineering Company.

Under the contracts, SKLLC will be responsible for the FEED services for a new Production, Drilling, Quarters (PDQ) platform - Azeri Central East (ACE) platform planned to be located in the ACG field as well as subsea FEED services.

KBR EMEA president Jay Ibrahim said: "Through the Azerbaijani engineering company, SOCAR-KBR we are partnering KBR's proven tools, systems, and procedures and our project track record in the Azerbaijan , Turkey and Georgia (AGT) region with SOCAR's operation knowledge and experience in the oil and gas sector.

"KBR has been working in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) region since 1993 which gives us unrivalled experience and knowledge of existing on and offshore greenfield and brownfield assets."

The joint venture will provide FEED services for the new platform, along with associated brownfield tie-ins to other existing platforms in the ACG field.

Ibrahim added: "These projects will be led by the Caspian engineering team in London with maximum local execution support from the Baku office where local engineers are delivering various projects under the SOCAR-KBR umbrella.

"We are proud that currently more than 75% of our Baku based SOCAR-KBR team are Azerbaijani engineers."

The ACG field is jointly owned by BP (operator) with 30.37% stake, AzACG (SOCAR) 25%, Chevron 9.57%, Inpex 9.31%, Statoil 7.27%, ExxonMobil 6.79%, TPAO 5.73%, Itochu 3.65%, and ONGC Videsh (OVL) with 2.31% interest.

In September last year, ITOCHU Oil Exploration (Azerbaijan) had agreed to extend the production sharing agreement (PSA) for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field with SOCAR for an additional 25 years to the end of 2049. 

Image: The Central Azeri Platform in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. Photo: courtesy of Stuart Conway / BP.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.