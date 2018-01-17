KBR joint venture wins two FEED contracts for Azeri Central East Project

Azerbaijan International Oil Company has awarded two front-end engineering design (FEED) contracts to SOCAR-KBR (SKLLC) for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.

SOCAR-KBR is a joint venture of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and US KBR Engineering Company.

Under the contracts, SKLLC will be responsible for the FEED services for a new Production, Drilling, Quarters (PDQ) platform - Azeri Central East (ACE) platform planned to be located in the ACG field as well as subsea FEED services.

KBR EMEA president Jay Ibrahim said: "Through the Azerbaijani engineering company, SOCAR-KBR we are partnering KBR's proven tools, systems, and procedures and our project track record in the Azerbaijan , Turkey and Georgia (AGT) region with SOCAR's operation knowledge and experience in the oil and gas sector.

"KBR has been working in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) region since 1993 which gives us unrivalled experience and knowledge of existing on and offshore greenfield and brownfield assets."

The joint venture will provide FEED services for the new platform, along with associated brownfield tie-ins to other existing platforms in the ACG field.

Ibrahim added: "These projects will be led by the Caspian engineering team in London with maximum local execution support from the Baku office where local engineers are delivering various projects under the SOCAR-KBR umbrella.

"We are proud that currently more than 75% of our Baku based SOCAR-KBR team are Azerbaijani engineers."

The ACG field is jointly owned by BP (operator) with 30.37% stake, AzACG (SOCAR) 25%, Chevron 9.57%, Inpex 9.31%, Statoil 7.27%, ExxonMobil 6.79%, TPAO 5.73%, Itochu 3.65%, and ONGC Videsh (OVL) with 2.31% interest.

In September last year, ITOCHU Oil Exploration (Azerbaijan) had agreed to extend the production sharing agreement (PSA) for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field with SOCAR for an additional 25 years to the end of 2049.

Image: The Central Azeri Platform in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. Photo: courtesy of Stuart Conway / BP.