Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

KCA Deutag secures platform drilling contract with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company

Published 20 February 2017

Global drilling and engineering contractor KCA Deutag has been awarded a contract extension by Sakhalin Energy Investment Company for platform drilling services on its three platforms offshore Sakhalin Island in Russia.

The four year contract extension is effective from 1 June 2017 to 31 May 2021.

It also covers the provision of a full supply chain service including drilling and rig maintenance on the Lunskoye-A, Piltun-Astokhskoye-B and Molikpaq platforms, warehousing, management of spare parts and procurement.

KCA Deutag employs approximately 300 employees in Sakhalin, around 80% of whom are Russian nationals.  The group's offshore operations are supported by an onshore operation in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and a supply base in Kholmsk where our logistics hub and drill pipe management facilities are located. The group has been contracted with Sakhalin Energy since 2003.

Rune Lorentzen, President of Offshore and RDS said:  "We are delighted to have been awarded this contract extension, which builds on a long standing relationship with Sakhalin Energy, and are very much looking forward to continuing to deliver the highest standards of operational performance."

Terje Løvereide, KCA Deutag Country Manager in Sakhalin said, "This is great news for the company and the operation locally. It has been achieved thanks to the dedicated efforts of a highly professional team delivering quality performance both on and offshore."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> E&P services
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> E&P Equipment> Rigs and Drilling Equipment
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.