Lamprell delivers eighth drilling unit to NDC

Lamprell has announced the completion of construction on a further jackup drilling rig, the Al Hudairiyat, and its delivery to Abu Dhabi’s National Drilling Company (NDC), within budget and as scheduled.

Completion and delivery of the jackup rig was marked at an inauguration ceremony held at Lamprell’s Hamriyah facility in the U.A.E. yesterday. The rig was completed to the highest standards of quality using the latest in drilling system technology from our suppliers and will depart the facility in Q1 en route to its drilling location in Abu Dhabi.

The contract for the NDC “Al Hudairiyat” rig was signed in November 2014 and this is the eighth rig in a series of nine being built and delivered by Lamprell to NDC. All nine rigs have been designed according to the Cameron LeTourneau Super 116E (Enhanced) Class design. The remaining rig is proceeding on schedule and will be delivered as planned in 1H 2017.

NDC Chief Executive Officer, Abdalla Saeed Al Suwaidi, commented: “The mega project of building and acquiring a series of nine world-class jack-up rigs has produced success after success, not only for the partners involved, but for the U.A.E. in general. All nine rigs were built here in the U.A.E. to the highest quality and international standards.

"The achievementdemonstrates world standard capability and represents a great source of pride. NDC's partnership with Lamprell to manufacture offshore jack-up rigs in the UAE has made the country the first and only country in the region capable of building such critically engineered, high-tech oil and gas rigs.”

Commenting on the delivery, Christopher McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, Lamprell, said: “I am pleased to announce the on-time delivery of this eighth jackup rig to NDC, our largest client, and this helps to cement our deep relationship with this key customer. We have been able to prove once again our ability to complete a major project to the necessary high standards and we are proud to construct this latest project in the UAE for use in the U.A.E., where we have such strong ties. This is the 26th new build jackup rig that we have delivered since we listed in 2006 and we are scheduled to deliver

the next rig, also to NDC, within a matter of months, as planned.”

Source: Company Press Release