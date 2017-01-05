Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Lion spuds Amanah Timur-1 well in North Sumatra Basin

Published 05 January 2017

Lion Energy (Lion) announced the spud of the Amanah Timur-1 (AMT-1) exploration well in the prolific North Sumatra Basin.

The well is currently preparing to set 9 5/8” casing at approximately 78m prior to drilling ahead in 8 ½” hole. AMT-1 is expected to  take no more 10 days to drill to total depth of approximately 570m KB and  evaluate the section. A further 10 days is estimated for the likely test program. Lion has a 40.7% interest in the well and will keep the market informed on material events through the drilling and testing program.

The well-defined Amanah Timur prospect being tested by the well is situated  within a highly-productive hydrocarbon trend and is covered by recently acquired seismic data. The well targets Keutapang sandstone reservoirs which have delivered over 600mmbbl oil, 2.2tcf gas and 50mmbbl condensate in near proximity. Gross recoverable Prospective Resources1 are estimated to be 2.0-4.8-10.7mmboe (P90-P50-P10).

The well has an estimated cost of US$1.3mil (US$0.53mil net to Lion). This well cost includes provision for up to three production tests. Multiple sandstone reservoirs are being targeted including a shallow objective which had oil production in pre 1930 wells that are in close proximity.

Lion’s CEO, Kim Morrison, noted “The drilling of Amanah Timur represents a key milestone for Lion. We have led the technical effort on this prospect which represents a highly attractive opportunity with near term cash flow potential.”

South Block A PSC

Lion has a 40.7% interest in the South Block A PSC with the other participant being Renco Elang Energy Pte Ltd (59.3% interest and Operator).

The South Block A PSC is centrally located in the North Sumatra Basin and it is divided into two separate blocks; the western block is known as Area 1 and covers an area of 1,165km2 while the smaller Area 2 block to the east, extends over the coastal boundary with an offshore portion and covers an area of 414km2 .The North Sumatra Basin is one of the most prolific hydrocarbon provinces in Western Indonesia with over 80 known oil and gas fields. The United States Geological Survey World Petroleum Report (2000) indicates that reserves of approximately 25.6tcf of gas, 900mmbbl of natural gas liquids and 700mmbbl of oil have been found in the North Sumatra Basin.

South Block A PSC is an underexplored block with a suite of attractive prospects emerging from the 2014 seismic survey shot by the joint venture. The Amanah Timur prospect was chosen to be tested as our first well due to its well-defined structure and high probability of success. Good follow up potential exists in the block.

The region has an attractive gas market with solid demand, consequent high prices and a new open access pipeline to Medan extends through the PSC acreage.

Exploration Drilling

AMT-1, with a planned total depth of approximately 570m KB, is testing a well-defined anticline which has existing shallow oil reservoirs that produced approximately 200,000 barrels of oil in a period prior to WWII. The well will test this oil productive sequence as well as deeper reservoir within the objective late Miocene Keutapang section. Importantly, it has near-term commercialisation potential with good infrastructure in close proximity.

Gross anticipated well cost for the approximately 570m total depth well is projected to be US$1.3mil (Lion share ~US$0.53mil). This cost includes site preparation and running of up to three production tests.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products to engineering contractors and operators in the energy market. This organization operates under the trading name PM Piping in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.