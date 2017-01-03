L&T Hydrocarbon led consortium wins two contracts in Saudi Arabia

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has awarded two engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts to Larsen & Toubro subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) and its consortium partner Emas Chiyoda Subsea.

The consortium was awarded a contract to supply and install four wellhead decks in the Safaniya field.

Located 200km north of Dhahran in the Persian Gulf, the Safaniya oil field is said to be the largest offshore oil field in the world with oil reserves of 37 billion barrels.

The field, which has production capacity of the field is between 1 and 1.5 million barrels of heavy crude oil a day, uses both offshore and onshore gas oil separation plants (GOSP).

The second contract was award to upgrade 17 platforms in various offshore fields in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering managing director and CEO Subramanian Sarma said: “It is an opportunity for Aramco to benefit from our flagship facility at Hazira as the center of fabrication of the four decks in one of the contracts.

“It is also an opportunity for our consortium to build in-Kingdom skills and capabilities to deliver the brownfield work in the other project.”

In June 2016, Saudi Aramco awarded $1.6bn EPCI contract to LTHE – EMAS CHIYODA Subsea consortium for the second phase of the Hasbah offshore gas field.

Situated off the Coast of Saudi Arabia, the project is intended to serve Saudi Aramco’s plan to supply an additional 2,500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day of clean natural gas.

Sarma added: “Hasbah Offshore Gas Increment Project, which is a part of the Fadhili Gas Plant is progressing well and in accordance with the plan.

“The consortium with our strong teams - delivering excellence in execution and bespoke EPCI services with the state-of-the-art facilities, are committed to a long term participation in Aramco’s projects.”