L&T Technology wins digitalization contract from ExxonMobil Exploration

Published 09 April 2018

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), an engineering R&D services company has won a contract, worth over $20m in the first year to provide digitalization services to ExxonMobil Exploration Company.

LTTS’ geospatial and digital expertise will enable rapid conversion of historical Geoscience content into the digital domain by leveraging sophisticated automation utilities.

This will provide geoscientists with improved data availability, enhancing the speed and efficiency of analysis and evaluation. LTTS will work in collaboration with group company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on this engagement.

This deal re-affirms LTTS’ technology investment strategy for its flagship customers and ensures its position as a leading partner among top ER&D service providers by capitalizing on the rapidly changing digital shifts in the Oil and Gas industry.

L&T Technology Services CEO & managing director Keshab Panda said: “Combining our Hydrocarbon heritage, geospatial domain understanding and our digital engineering expertise, we are ideally positioned to help ExxonMobil in this initiative. Our solutions will provide geoscientists accelerated insights into their subsurface data.

“This in turn maximizes asset utilization, minimizes data preparation time and reduces total cost of ownership.”

Source: Company Press Release.

