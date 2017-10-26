Lukoil completes drilling of eighth well At Filanovsky field

Lukoil has finished the drilling of its eighth well at Vladimir Filanovsky field located in the Caspian Sea.

This is a horizontal producing well. The length of its horizontal section is 1,560 meters and a well flow reaches 2.8 thousand tonnes per day.

As a result, the project's total production reached 16.5 thousand tonnes of oil per day, or 6 million tonnes on an annualized basis. At present, there are six producing wells and two water injectors (also currently producing oil) in operation at the field.

Within the Phase 2 of the V. Filanovsky field development plan, construction and individual equipment testing works at fixed ice-resistant platform, the accommodation block platform and the connecting bridge will have been completed by the end of 2017. Also drilling complex and systems are planned to be put into operation.

For reference:

Vladimir Filanovsky field was put in operation in 2016. Its initial recoverable reserves equal 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The annual production level at plateau phase is 6 million tonnes of oil.

All the offshore facilities installed at LUKOIL's Caspian fields have been manufactured by Russian shipyards.

Source: Company Press Release