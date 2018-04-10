Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Lundin begins extended well testing on Alta discovery

Published 10 April 2018

Lundin Petroleum’s subsidiary Lundin Norway has started drilling well 7220/11-5 on the Alta discovery in PL609 in the southern Barents Sea.

Following drilling, the well will be used for extended well testing.

The Alta discovery is located in PL609 in the southern Barents Sea, approximately 160 km from the Norwegian coastline.

The discovery was made in 2014 and three successful appraisal wells have been completed to date.

The adjacent Gohta discovery located in PL492 is considered a possible joint development opportunity together with the larger Alta discovery.

The combined gross contingent resource range for the Alta and Gohta discoveries is estimated to between 115 and 390 MMboe.

A 700 metres long horizontal well will be drilled in the oil zone, which will improve the lateral geological understanding of the Permian-Triassic karstified and fractured carbonate reservoirs.

The main objectives of the extended well test is to prove sustainable production rates and reduce the uncertainty around the recovery mechanism in this reservoir to provide the basis to progress development studies.

The semi-submersible drilling rig Leiv Eiriksson will be used for the drilling and testing at Alta.

The well will be tested through the rig for about two months and the produced volumes will be flowed via a flexible flowline to a tanker.

At the end of the test, the oil and water produced to the tanker will be delivered to the Mongstad oil terminal on the west coast of Norway.

A successful outcome of the extended well test will provide important information to progress further appraisal drilling and field development activities. Drilling and testing is expected to take 140 days.

Lundin Norway is the operator of PL609 with a 40 percent working interest. The partners are DEA Norge AS and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS with 30 percent working interest each.

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.