Lundin discovers oil and gas in Filicudi prospect in Barents Sea

European oil company Aker BP has announced that its partners in PL 533, Lundin Norway and DEA Norge have discovered an oil and gas reserve in the Filicudi prospect in the main well 7219/12-1 along the southern Barents Sea.

The PL 533 well is operated by Lundin Norway which has a 35% stake, same as Aker BP. The other partner in the exploration project is DEA Norge which has a 30% stake.

Currently, the partners are drilling a sidetrack labeled as 7219/12-1A. The wells in the Barents Sea that are being drilled are located nearly 40km of Johan Castberg in the southwest direction and 30km of the Alta and Gohta discoveries on the Loppa High in the northwest direction.

The new discovery on the Filicudi prospect has an estimated gross resource in the range of 35-100 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe). This is on trend with the discovery on the Johan Castberg prospect which, in similar reservoir intervals, has resources of nearly 500mmboe.

As per Aker BP, the primary mission of the 7219/12-1 well was to prove oil presence in Jurassic and Triassic sandstone reservoirs.

About 129mts hydrocarbon column having sandstone reservoir characteristics was encountered by the well with the discovery accounting to 63mts of oil and 66mts gas in the two targets of Jurassic and Triassic.

Aker BP stated that by using wireline tools, coring, logging and oil and gas were sampled to carry out extensive data acquisition and sampling.

The partners have also identified more prospects on the Filicudi trend inside PL533 having a resource potential of up to 700mmboe and are planning to drill up to two more prospects Hufsa with an estimated 285mmboe and Hurri estimated to be 218mmboe in the current year.