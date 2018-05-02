Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Maersk wins three contracts for Maersk Resolute in North Sea

Published 02 May 2018

Maersk Drilling has bagged three contracts for the Maersk Resolute jack-up rig and a contract extension for the Maersk Resolve, for operations in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

The performance of the high-efficiency jack-up rig Maersk Resolute has resulted in three consecutive contract agreements with TAQA Energy B.V., Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V, and Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V. for various types of operations in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Maersk Resolute showed very good performance during its contract for Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. last year, where it maintained high operational standards throughout the 104 days of operation in Q3-Q4 2017 and a non-productive time (NPT) below 1.5% after an efficient re-activation of the rig from warm-stacking mode.

Three consecutive contracts

The new contract with TAQA Energy B.V covers the subsea plug and abandonment of three wells, and will commence June 2018 with an estimated duration of 60 days. In continuation hereof, the contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands and Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V. will commence, lasting for around 70 days, including work-over and drilling activities.

In addition to the firm scope of estimated 130 days, there are options with TAQA Energy B.V. and Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. for an additional 235 days to be exercised in Q2 and Q3 2018.

Maersk Drilling CCIO Morten Kelstrup said: “I am pleased that our services have been well received by Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. As a new customer relationship, it is very rewarding that we can now continue our great collaboration and support Petrogas’ business by delivering safe and efficient drilling operations in the North Sea.

“We are also satisfied to engage in new customer relationships with TAQA Energy B.V. and Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V., and together realize the benefits of combining the various work scopes for Maersk Resolute.”

New contract extension for Maersk Resolve

Additionally, the high-efficiency jack-up Maersk Resolve has been awarded a contract extension by Wintershall Noordzee B.V. for the drilling of one additional well in the ongoing drilling campaign in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The extension will commence end of Q2 2018 and last for 25-40 days.

Morten Kelstrup said: “The North Sea continues to be a key market to Maersk Drilling, and with the new contracts for Maersk Resolute and the contract extension for Maersk Resolve, we are further strengthening our presence in the area.”

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.