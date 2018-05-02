Maersk wins three contracts for Maersk Resolute in North Sea

Maersk Drilling has bagged three contracts for the Maersk Resolute jack-up rig and a contract extension for the Maersk Resolve, for operations in the Dutch part of the North Sea.

The performance of the high-efficiency jack-up rig Maersk Resolute has resulted in three consecutive contract agreements with TAQA Energy B.V., Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V, and Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V. for various types of operations in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Maersk Resolute showed very good performance during its contract for Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. last year, where it maintained high operational standards throughout the 104 days of operation in Q3-Q4 2017 and a non-productive time (NPT) below 1.5% after an efficient re-activation of the rig from warm-stacking mode.

Three consecutive contracts

The new contract with TAQA Energy B.V covers the subsea plug and abandonment of three wells, and will commence June 2018 with an estimated duration of 60 days. In continuation hereof, the contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands and Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V. will commence, lasting for around 70 days, including work-over and drilling activities.

In addition to the firm scope of estimated 130 days, there are options with TAQA Energy B.V. and Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. for an additional 235 days to be exercised in Q2 and Q3 2018.

Maersk Drilling CCIO Morten Kelstrup said: “I am pleased that our services have been well received by Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. As a new customer relationship, it is very rewarding that we can now continue our great collaboration and support Petrogas’ business by delivering safe and efficient drilling operations in the North Sea.

“We are also satisfied to engage in new customer relationships with TAQA Energy B.V. and Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V., and together realize the benefits of combining the various work scopes for Maersk Resolute.”

New contract extension for Maersk Resolve

Additionally, the high-efficiency jack-up Maersk Resolve has been awarded a contract extension by Wintershall Noordzee B.V. for the drilling of one additional well in the ongoing drilling campaign in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The extension will commence end of Q2 2018 and last for 25-40 days.

Morten Kelstrup said: “The North Sea continues to be a key market to Maersk Drilling, and with the new contracts for Maersk Resolute and the contract extension for Maersk Resolve, we are further strengthening our presence in the area.”

Source: Company Press Release.