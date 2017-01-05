McDermott bags EPCI contract for gas observation platforms offshore Saudi Arabia

US based global engineering company McDermott International has bagged an EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco for gas observation platforms offshore Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco is Saudi Arabia’s national petroleum and natural gas company headquartered in Dhahran.

As part of the contract, McDermott will be responsible for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of four jackets and three gas observation platforms offshore Saudi Arabia.

Financial transactions of the contract were not revealed.

The combined weight of all the structures to be handled by the American multinational firm is 11,595 tons.

McDermott Middle East & Caspian vice president Linh Austin said: "As the third fast-track jacket contract from Saudi Aramco in the last 18 months, this award is a testament to McDermott's successful performance on previous fast-track projects for Saudi Aramco.

"McDermott's fully-integrated EPCI solution provides Saudi Aramco schedule certainty, one of their key drivers, while helping them meet their aggressive schedule."

In 2015, McDermott bagged the first project from Saudi Aramco involving EPCI of twelve jackets which it completed in 2016.

The second project it was awarded by the Saudi company is being carried out which is an EPCI work on nine jackets offshore Saudi Arabia. Delivery of the jackets by McDermott is likely to be done in the third quarter of this year.

The third contract work is slated to be executed during the final quarter of the year.

McDermott intends to deploy its engineering teams in Dubai, Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia, and Chennai in India. Construction work of the project will be done at the company’s fabrication facilities in Dubai as well as Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Image: McDermott has received an EPCI contract award from Saudi Aramco for four jackets and three gas observation platforms offshore Saudi Arabia. Photo: courtesy of McDermott, Inc. and Globe Newswire.