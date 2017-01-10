MCEDD Releases its 2017 Technical Program

We are pleased to announce the 2017 TECHNICAL PROGRAM. Competition was fierce and in the end we were only able to accept less than 1/3 of the submitted abstracts. Thanks to everyone for their participation

SPECIAL SESSIONS slotted for Monday and Tuesday Morning (3-4 April, 2017) will be announced following the 18 January, 2017 Board Meeting. VIEW TECHNICAL PROGRAM >>

We invite you to a retrospective into the History of MCEDD, as we celebrate our 13th show anniversary, by clicking on "THE VALUE PROPOSITION" below. We are continually asked, Who attends and speaks at MCEDD? Which companies send delegates? Who exhibits and sponsors? See a complete tabulation of this and more in THE VALUE PROPOSITION.

