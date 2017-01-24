Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sets up new oil and gas division to expand in North America

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has set up a new division within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America (MHIA) to expand its oil and gas business in North America.

The move is part of the company’s efforts to offer one stop solutions to the upstream, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and downstream markets.

MHI President and CEO Shunichi Miyanaga said: "Many of MHI's leading technologies trace their origins back to the US.

"We are pleased to be able to offer the technologies we have honed in Japan to customers in the U.S. from a local base."

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) president Hiroaki Osaki will act as president of the newly formed division.

The division will focus on identifying, developing, and leading business opportunities for turbomachinery and engineered solutions.

The solutions include growth areas such as floating production, LNG, plant modularization, CO2 EOR, gas processing and petrochemicals.

MHI's Oil & Gas Division has opened a dedicated office in downtown Houston.

Osaki stated. "It is my responsibility to create synergies across MHI's product lines and utilize our vast R&D network to seek out new technologies, innovations, and services that will drive value for customers and broaden the MHI Oil & Gas portfolio.”

Employing 7,300 people, MHI group operates from over 100 offices and factories located in 30 states across the US.

The company stated: “The MHI Group will work in close collaboration across group companies and through the MHIA Oil & Gas Division and continue to expand business in the North American market.”