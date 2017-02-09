MML Marine Launches its New Website

After months of hard work, we at MML Marine are delighted to officially announce the launch of our new and improved website.

You can still find us at www.mmlmarine.com but with a brand new layout and lots more products and features!



Our goal with the new website content is to provide our visitors an easier way to view our products, services and solutions.



We have simplified site navigation to allow the visitor the ability to contact us directly from the website with the live chat function, making our new website totally interactive; giving you the option to contact us instantly! And we have added more products along with a whole new section on Ironmongery and Service/Maintenance.



Our current and prospective clients will find useful information about our services homepage, with current real time company news and updates.

Amongst the new features the site contains integrated social media buttons for Twitter and LinkedIn to foster improved communication with our clients. We will be constantly updating our content with helpful information, articles, blogs, newsletters, company announcements and client successes in the case studies & testimonials section.

We hope you find the new website fresh and modern; we worked hard to make sure it contains more hardware than ever before .

For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please E-mail us on marketing@m-m-l.com

Source: Company Press Release