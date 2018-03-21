Mubadala Petroleum makes FID on $1bn Pegaga field development project in Malaysia

Mubadala Petroleum and its partners Petronas Carigali and Sarawak Shell have made a final investment decision (FID) for the $1bn Pegaga gas field development in Block SK 320, offshore Malaysia.

Planned to commence production by third quarter of 2021, the Pegaga gas field is located in the Central Luconia province, offshore Sarawak at about 108m water depth.

Mubadala Petroleum operates the Block SK 320 with 55% stake while Petronas and Sarawak Shell own 25% and 20% interests respectively.

Mubadala Petroleum CEO Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri said: “The Pegaga gas project is Mubadala Petroleum’s first development in Malaysia and represents an important milestone for us to have brought Pegaga from discovery to the point of sanction with the support from Petronas and our partners.

“Our efforts will now be directed to working closely with our partners and contractors to deliver Pegaga into production on budget and time but most importantly safely.”

Mubadala said that the Pegaga gas field development project will now proceed to the construction and installation stage.

The field development concept involves an Integrated Central Processing Platform (ICPP) comprising an 8-legged jacket. The ICPP will have a gas throughput of 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day plus condensate.

The resulting output will be transferred through a new subsea pipeline, which will be tied in to an existing offshore network and subsequently delivered to the onshore Malaysia LNG plant in Bintulu, the company said.

Separately, Mubadala Petroleum said it has awarded a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) work to Sapura Fabrication wholly owned subsidiary of Sapura Energy for the Pegaga gas development project.

Mubadala Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala, is a major international, upstream oil and gas exploration and production company. Mubadala is owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Image: Mubadala Petroleum’s engineers at a site. Photo: © Mubadala Petroleum.