Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Noble Energy to sell stake in Tamar gas field offshore Israel for $800m

EBR Staff Writer Published 30 January 2018

US-based oil and gas producer Noble Energy has agreed to divest a 7.5% stake in the Tamar gas field, offshore Israel, to Tamar Petroleum in a cash and stock deal worth approximately $800m.

Under the terms of the deal, Noble will receive $560m as well as 38.5 million shares of Tamar Petroleum in exchange for the stake in Noble Energy-operated Tamar field, which is located in the Levantine basin of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea..

The deal is part of Noble’s efforts to reduce its share in Israel’s only commercial gas field from 32.5% to 25% in order to comply with the Israel government’s Natural Gas Regulatory Framework to open the market to competition. 

As part of this efforts, Noble had earlier divested 3.5% interest in the Tamar field in mid-2016. 

Noble Energy chairman, president and CEO David Stover said: "This transaction supports our commitment to sell down our Tamar interest in accordance with the government of Israel's Natural Gas Regulatory Framework. 

“It highlights the strong value of our world-class Levant Basin assets, while providing additional upside exposure from our equity interest in Tamar Petroleum. 

“These assets are some of the world's most attractive energy investment opportunities, with margins competitive to the best US onshore oil plays and a stable, long-term cash flow profile.” 

Planned to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2018, the deal is subject to Tamar Petroleum's debt financing and customary approvals, terms and conditions.

Noble Energy plans to use the cash proceeds from the transaction to support the capital investment in its Leviathan field development. 

Upon completion of the deal, Noble Energy  will remain as the operator of Tamar field.  Other partners include Isramco Negev 2, Delek Drilling, Avner Oil Exploration and Dor Gas Exploration.

According to the company, the divested working interest in the field represents approximately 62 million cubic feet equivalent per day of 2017 production.

It is also equivalent to proved reserves of approximately 500 billion cubic feet equivalent as of year-end 2017.

Image: Noble Energy intends to reduce its stake in the Tamar gas field offshore Israel. Photo: courtesy of suwatpo/ FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.