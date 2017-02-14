Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Noble Energy to produce first gas from Leviathan field in 2019

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 February 2017

US-based Noble Energy has announced plans to move ahead with the development of the Leviathan natural gas field located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea area off the coast of Israel to commence production by the end of 2019.

Discovered in December 2010, the field is situated in 1,645m of water in the Levantine Basin, located approximately 130km west of Haifa, Israel.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates, the Leviathan Basin is expected to hold a mean approximation of 1.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil and a mean of 122 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas.

The natural gas reserves in the Leviathan gas field are estimated to be 18 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in addition to about 600 million barrels of oil beneath the gas layer.

Noble Energy chairman, president and CEO David Stover said: "In addition to our onshore business, we have a tremendous opportunity with the Leviathan project offshore Israel. In 2017, our teams will begin project development, with first gas targeted for the end of 2019.”

In 2017, Noble plans to invest between $2.3bn $2.6bn for its operations including $1.8bn in the onshore activities in the US and $625m in offshore and other activities.

Noble Energy, in it is 2017 outlook plan, said that its capital expenditures in the Eastern Mediterranean for the Leviathan project will include drilling one production well, long-lead investment items, and ramp up of construction activities.  

Stover added: “Building on our strong performance over the last couple of years, Noble Energy is now rapidly accelerating our pace of development in 2017.”

The company is also planning to complete an additional production well at Tamar field.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.