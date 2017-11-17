Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Norges Bank proposes dropping oil and gas stocks from sovereign wealth fund

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 November 2017

Norway's central bank Norges Bank, which manages the country's $1 trillion wealth fund, has recommended the government to remove oil and gas companies from the benchmark index of the sovereign wealth fund.

The country’s sovereign wealth fund, known as Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG), uses the revenues generated from the Norway's oil and gas sector for investment.

The oil and gas stocks currently represent 6% or around $37bn of the fund’s benchmark equity index.

The recommendation comes as Norges Bank seeks to make the Norwegian government’s wealth less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil and gas prices.

Norges Bank deputy governor Egil Matsen said: “This advice is based exclusively on financial arguments and analyses of the government’s total oil and gas exposure and does not reflect any particular view of future movements in oil and gas prices or the profitability or sustainability of the oil and gas sector.”

Norges Bank said that its analyses of the oil price risk in the government’s wealth are based on the future oil and gas revenues in the country, the government’s direct share in Statoil and the GPFG.

Norway Finance Minister Siv Jensen said: “The advice from the Bank requires a thorough assessment, in line with established practice for key decisions on the management of the Fund. Furthermore, the Government is responsible for the Norwegian economy as a whole and must take a broad and comprehensive approach to this issue.”

The Norwegian Finance Ministry plans to announce its own views on the bank’s recommendation in autumn 2018.

Earlier this year, Norges Bank has excluded another 10 coal companies from the Government Pension Fund Global based on its coal guidelines for observation and exclusion.

The observation and exclusion decisions have been made based on recommendations from Norges Bank Investment Management, which conducted third round of analysis of companies that may be affected by this criterion.

Image: Norges Bank headquarters in Oslo, Norway. Photo: courtesy of User:Mahlum/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Subsea Innovation Ltd - Innovative Subsea Engineering Formed in 1985 by a team of experienced engineers and diving professionals Subsea Innovation is a company dedicated to delivering state of the art engineering products to the offshore Oil & Gas and Energy industry throughout the world. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bea Technologies SpA - Filtration Technology For over thirty years BEA has been manufacturing and commercialising a wide range of highly innovative technical products for the filtration of liquids and compressed gases. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.