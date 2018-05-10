Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Subsea 7 to provide IMR services for Statoil wells on Norwegian continental shelf

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 May 2018

Norwegian firm Statoil has awarded a contract to Subsea 7 Norway to provide subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Under the five-year NOK1bn ($123m) contract, Subsea 7 will provide a Life of Field support vessel, with options for extensions, to undertake the IMR services for Statoil’s 560 subsea wells on the NCS. The service includes onshore project planning and offshore operational execution.

Statoil NCS operations technology head Kjetil Hove said: “Around half of Statoil’s NCS production comes from subsea wells. Inspection, maintenance and repair on our subsea fields are key to maintain safe and efficient operations.”

The Life of Field support vessel, comprising work class and observation class ROVs and a module handling support system, will be used to perform standard inspections, light construction and scale squeeze operations, as well as module handling installation. 

Subsea 7 will use high specification Life of Field vessel, Seven Viking, for the offshore activities which are expected to commence in January 2019.

The firm will also provide project management and engineering support from its i-Tech Services office in Stavanger, Norway.

i-Tech Services senior vice-president Steve Wisely said: “The award of this long-term IRM contract acknowledges the capability and high standard of performance i-Tech Services has established over decades of providing IRM services to Statoil.

“This is a renewal of our existing contract, where we have continuously delivered excellent support.”

Statoil procurements head Pål Eitrheim said: “We are working systematically on reducing CO2 emissions from our activities.

“Use of vessels is central in this regard. CO2 emissions and energy efficiency are therefore evaluated when we enter into new contracts. Competitive vessels with technology solutions leading to lower consumption are prioritized.”

For the contract work, the vessel will be reconstructed from conventional to hybrid operation to include battery and preparations for land-based power supply.

Image: The Subsea 7’s Life of Field vessel, Seven Viking. Photo: courtesy of Subsea 7.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.