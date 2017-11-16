Nostra Terra begins drilling of Twin Well in Permian Basin

Oil and gas exploration and production company Nostra Terra has commenced drilling the Twin Well in the Permian Basin.

The drilling and logging of the Twin Well to approximately 3,200 feet is expected to take approximately 6-8 days, with completion of the well anticipated to follow shortly thereafter.



The well is planned to test both the Clearfork and San Andres formations, both of which are producing formations in the area. The Clearfork has three different members (a distinct part of a formation) that produce on the lease and in neighbouring leases (Upper Clearfork, Middle Clearfork, and Lower Clearfork from approximately 2,500 feet to 3,200 feet). If successful, the well is expected to be connected to existing infrastructure.



Source: Company Press Release