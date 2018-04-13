Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Nostra Terra plans to drill two consecutive wells in Permian Basin

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 April 2018

Nostra Terra, the oil and gas exploration and production company with a portfolio of assets in the USA and Egypt, has decided to drill two consecutive wells in Permian Basin.

The Company has now decided to drill two wells back-to-back, which are to be funded from existing resources and facilities.

Back-to-Back Two Well Drilling

On 26 March 2018, Nostra Terra announced that it was planning to drill one new well at its Permian Basin leases. Following the positive results of the Twin Well (as most recently announced on 9 April 2018), the Company has decided to increase its pace of development by drilling the next two wells back-to-back.

The first of these wells is on the same lease as the successful Twin Well, which is producing at a higher rate than expected (per RNS 9 April 2018). Nostra Terra has a 53.25% Working Interest in this well.

The second well is in the same area and Nostra Terra owns a 73% Working Interest.

The back-to-back wells will target the Clear Fork formation, which is the same formation as is currently producing at the Twin Well, and share similar economic profiles. As with the Twin Well, the new wells will also target secondary formations, which are common producing formations in the area.

Locations' Preparation

The contractor is now scheduled to commence operations to prepare the back-to-back drilling locations. Drilling at the first well is anticipated to commence in early May with the second well immediately afterwards.

All of these operations are already funded from existing Company resources and facilities.

Matt Lofgran, Chief Executive Officer of Nostra Terra, commented:

"The purpose of the Senior Lending Facility with Washington Federal Bank was to accelerate our growth while minimising dilution. Last year we were able to drill one well on our Permian Basin leases. This year we plan to drill three or more. Having already become cash flow positive as a business, any additional production we are able to add to our portfolio has the potential to add significantly to our bottom line."

 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.