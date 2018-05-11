Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development
Nostra Terra spuds third well in Permian Basin

Published 11 May 2018

Nostra Terra, the oil and gas exploration and production company, has supdded its third well and commencement drilling at the well in the Permian Basin, in Mitchell County, Texas, US

Following drilling and logging of the G6 well (as announced on 10 May 2018), the rig was mobilized to the next drilling location, the C8 well ("the C8") and drilling has now commenced. The drilling and logging of the C8 to approximately 3,200 feet is expected to take approximately 6-8 days, with completion of the well anticipated to follow shortly thereafter. Nostra Terra owns a 73% Working Interest ("WI") in the C8.

The well is planned to test both the Clearfork and San Andres formations, both of which are producing formations in the area. The Clearfork has three different members (a distinct part of a formation) that produce on the lease and in neighbouring leases (Upper Clearfork, Middle Clearfork, and Lower Clearfork from approximately 2,500 feet to 3,200 feet). If successful, the well will be connected to existing infrastructure.

Nostra Terra will continue to provide further updates on the progress of the G6 and C8 wells.

Source: Compnay Press Release

 

Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

2018> May

Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
