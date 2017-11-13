Novatek confirms Jurassic development prospects at West-Yurkharovskoye field

Pao Novatek reports that its wholly owned subsidiary OOO NOVATEK-Yurkharovneftegas has completed testing the Jurassic reservoir at well #135R located on the West-Yurkharovskiy license area.

The Company successfully completed a horizontal well using multi-stage hydro-fracturing at a total vertical depth of 4,100 meters with abnormally high reservoir pressure of 820 standard atmosphere and co-mingled production from two separate Jurassic horizons. This was the first time such a well completion for an over-pressured Jurassic reservoir was applied in Russia.



Well #135R has been naturally flowing with a gas-condensate mixture flow rate of 650 thousand cubic meters per day through 22 hours stage testing period on a 10 mm choke for a total testing time of 10 days. This positive testing result were the outcome of NOVATEK's experience in constructing horizontal wells with multi-stage hydro-fracturing in the abnormally high Jurassic pressure reservoir (anomalous pressure factor of 2.0).



The commercial viability of the deeper Jurassic deposits was confirmed, and, correspondingly, an investment decision was made to commence an exploration program and pilot production from this new project site as part of the Yurkharovskoye production center.



Source: Company Press Release