OMV secures drilling permit for well in production licence 644

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted a drilling permit to OMV (Norge) for well 6506/11-10.

Well 6506/11-10 will be drilled from the Deepsea Bergen drilling facility at position 65°13' 50.54" Noth and 6°25' 47.23" East. This drilling facility is currently at Averøy Industripark.

The drilling program for well 6506/11-10 concerns the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 644 B. OMV is the operator with an ownership interest of 30 per cent. The other licensees are Statoil (30 per cent), Faroe Petroleum (20 per cent) and Centrica (20 per cent). The area in this licence consists of part of block 6506/11. The well will be drilled about 21 kilometres north of the Kristin field.

Production licence 644 was awarded on 5 February 2016 in APA 2015. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent upon the operator having secured all other permits and consents required by other authorities before the drilling starts.

Source: Company Press Release