NPD grants drilling permit for well 7219/9-2 in production licence 532

Published 07 June 2017

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Statoil Petroleum a drilling permit for well 7219/9-2, cf. Section 8 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 7219/9-2 will be drilled from the Songa Enabler drilling facility at position 72°19' 43.74" north and 19°54' 39.95" east.

The drilling programme for well 7219/9-2 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 532. Statoil is the operator with an ownership interest of 50 per cent and the licensees are Eni Norge AS with 30 per cent and Petoro AS with 20 per cent. The area in this licence consists of the blocks 7219/9, 7220/4, 7220/5, 7220/7 and 7220/8. The well will be drilled about 23 kilometers southwest of the discovery well 7220/8-1 in production licence 532.

Production licence 532 was awarded in the 20th licensing round in 2009.

The permit is contingent upon the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing drilling activities.



Source: Company Press Release

