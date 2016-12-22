Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Eni granted drilling permit for Wellbore 7318/12-1 in PL 716

Published 22 December 2016

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted ENI Norge AS a drilling permit for wellbore 7318/12-1, cf. Section 8 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 7318/12-1 will be drilled from the Scarabeo 8 drilling facility in position 73°7' 46.84" north and 18°43'4.17" east.

The drilling programme for wellbore 7318/12-1 concerns the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 716. ENI Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 30 per cent. The other licensees are Bayerngas Norge AS (20 per cent), Faroe Petroleum Norge AS (20 per cent), Petoro AS (20 per cent) and Point Resources AS (10 per cent). The area in this licence consists of blocks 7318/11 and 7318/12. The well will be drilled about 80 kilometres northwest of Johan Castberg and 320 kilometres from the mainland.

Production licence 716 was awarded on 21 June 2013 in the 22nd licensing round on the Norwegian shelf. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent upon the operator having secured all other permits and consents required by other authorities before the drilling starts.



Source: Company Press Release

