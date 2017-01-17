Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Statoil discovers oil northwest of Norne field in Norwegian Sea

Published 17 January 2017

Statoil Petroleum, operator of production licence 128, is in the process of completing the drilling of wildcat well 6608/10-17 S in the Norwegian Sea.

The well was drilled about five kilometres northwest of the Norne field in the northern part of the Norwegian Sea, and about 200 kilometres west of Sandnessjoen.

The primary and secondary exploration targets for the well were to prove petroleum in two Cretaceous reservoir levels (Lange formation).

The well encountered petroleum at two levels in the Lange formation. In the primary exploration target, the well encountered a total oil column of about 5 metres with an overlying gas column of about 13 metres, of which 3 and 10 metres, respectively, were in sandstone with moderate to good reservoir properties. In the secondary exploration target, the well encountered an approx. 8 metre oil column, of which 5 metres were in sandstone with moderate to good reservoir properties

The preliminary estimation of the size of the discovery is between 3 and 13 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalents. The licensees will consider further delineation of the discovery with regard to a potential development via the Norne FPSO.

The well was not formation tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out.

The well is the 27th exploration well in production licence 128. The licence was awarded in licensing round 10-B in 1986.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 3248 metres below the sea surface and was terminated in the Spekk formation in the Late Jurassic to Early Cretaceous. The water depth is 374 metres. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 6608/10-17 S was drilled using the Deep Sea Bergen drilling facility, which will now proceed to production licence 159 B in the Norwegian Sea to drill wildcat well 6507/3-12 where Statoil Petroleum AS is the operator.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Offshore Production Associated Units> FPSO
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.