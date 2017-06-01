Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Oil & Gas UK launches industry blueprint for next Government

Published 01 June 2017

Oil & Gas UK has launched a blueprint outlining four key priorities the next UK Government should focus on to help secure the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Presented ahead of next month’s General Election, it urges the incoming UK Government to implement the following priorities:

Establish a UK energy policy which realises the full benefits of the UK’s indigenous resources

Ensure the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) is globally competitive for investment

Ensure Brexit negotiations support, develop and promote the oil and gas industry

Establish practical steps to protect, progress and promote operators, the supply chain and the industry workforce

Oil & Gas UK believes delivery of these priorities – aligned with an ambitious vision for offshore oil and gas industry developed by the Oil and Gas Authority with industry – could help generate an additional revenue of over £290 billion to the UK economy over the next 20 years.

Vision 2035 brings together two scenarios over the next two decades: one for UKCS production; the other for the supply chain.  It outlines the potential benefits to the UK that would come from fully capitalising on the opportunities presented by maximising activity in both areas.

Vision 2035 could:

ensure industry is still a significant producer in 2035

double supply chain turnover over the next two decades

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of Oil & Gas UK, said: “Against the backdrop of a busy political environment and a difficult operating climate for the industry, we urge the next UK Government to support our sector through our four key asks.

“Our blueprint details the steps we believe our political leaders should take to help sustain our industry, which continues to help secure the UK’s energy needs and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“We are now operating in a totally different climate and have made big changes to how we do business. Industry has significantly upped its efficiency, improved its cost base by 50% and increased its competitiveness. While we are still managing our way through tough times we must also look ahead.

“Vision 2035 sets out a compelling future with a £290 billion opportunity which could be unlocked for our sector if we continue to build on the good progress already made by industry and Government continuing to work together.”

The blueprint for Government is launched just ahead of the annual Oil and Gas Industry Conference – organised by Oil & Gas UK and held on 6 June in Aberdeen.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.