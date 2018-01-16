Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

ExxonMobil encounters hydrocarbons at P’nyang South-2 well in Papua New Guinea

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 January 2018

ExxonMobil and its partners have encountered hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs at the P’nyang South-2 ST1 well located in the Western Province of Papua New Guinea.

Located in petroleum retention license 3 in the North-West Highlands of Papua New Guinea, the well has been drilled to be total depth of 2,725m, confirming the southeast extension of the P’nyang field.

Oil Search said that the well has encountered gas in good-quality Toro and Digimu sands, while the Emuk sands appear to be largely water-bearing. The well is now being plugged and abandoned.

The license is operated by affiliates of Oil Search with 38.5% while other partners include ExxonMobil affiliates with 49% interest in the block and JX Nippon with 12.5% interest.

ExxonMobil Development Company president Liam Mallon said that the well results are being evaluated currently and the partners will assess the P’nyang field resource potential and development pathway.

Oil Search CEO Peter Botten said: “The PRL-3 Joint Venture is evaluating the well results, including the implications for 1C and 2C gas resource volumes in the field.

“Oil Search is confident that the well’s primary objective, to migrate 2C contingent gas resource to 1C contingent resource in this area and to support marketing and financing activities for LNG expansion, will be met.”

The partners are also working on selecting the field’s optimal development concept.

Mallon added: “When combined with our acquisition of InterOil, the increase in assessed reserves at Hides in the existing PNG LNG project and our recent Muruk discovery, this adds to our rapidly growing inventory of low cost of supply natural gas in Papua New Guinea.

“We are continuing with our active onshore and offshore exploration program in an effort to provide additional resources to expand existing and planned development projects.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.